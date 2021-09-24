News

All





Cuffed Up Share New Single and Video, “Bonnie” New EP, Asymmetry, Coming October 22nd via Royal Mountain Records

Photography by Ana Karotkaya



LA post punk outfit Cuffed Up has newly signed with Royal Mountain Records and announced their forthcoming sophomore EP, Asymmetry, due out October 22nd. After the band’s excellent self-titled debut EP, the band paired with producer Brad Wood (Touché Amoré, Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair) on their next set of songs. Asymmetry sees the band explore further into their influences, both classic and contemporary, for a wide-ranging exploration of visceral post punk riffs and restless intricate rhythms. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared a new single, “Bonnie.”

“Bonnie” takes its name from legendary bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, though reimagined as a story of lost love and betrayal. As the band explains, “‘Bonnie’ is an anti-love anthem about the grief and pitfalls of a serious relationship crumbling due to lies and deceit. This is explored through the eyes of Bonnie (of Bonnie & Clyde fame), in an alternative universe where Clyde selfishly leaves Bonnie for dead. Bonnie is arrested and she decides to give Clyde up to the cops out of pure spite. Not because he left her in a dangerous situation — purely because of the end of their romantic, albeit toxic relationship.”

Set against this narrative, the band delivers a gem of driving punk delights. Singers and guitarists Ralph Torrefranca and Sapphire Jewell trade call-and-response verses and spit their way through the snarling chorus, all while the band tears through the track at a relentless pace. Scuzzy guitar lines add a distorted bite while a towering rhythm section from drummer Joe Liptock and bassist Victor Ordonez anchor the song’s whirling chaos. Accompanying the song, the band has also shared a video, directed by Torrefranca, starring himself as Bonnie and Jewell as Clyde.

Check out the song and accompanying music video below and along with the tracklist and cover art for Asymmetry, coming October 22nd via Royal Mountain Records. You can also check out the band’s upcoming tour dates with The Joy Formidable below.

Tracklist

1. Bonnie

2. Terminal

3. Canaries

4. One By One

Tour Dates

11/26 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

11/27 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

11/29 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

11/30 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

12/02 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

12/04 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

12/05 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

12/07 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

12/09 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

12/10 - A&R Music Hall - Columbus, OH

12/11 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

12/12 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

12/13 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

12/14 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

12/16 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12/17 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

12/18 - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge - Burlington, VT