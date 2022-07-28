News

Cults Announce B-Sides and Remixes EP, Share B-Side “Poodles Dancing” Host B-Sides & Remixes Due Out September 9 via Sinderlyn

Photography by Richie Follin



Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have announced the release of a new EP featuring B-sides and remixes of songs from their latest album, Host. The EP, entitled Host B-Sides & Remixes, will be out on September 9 via Sinderlyn. The duo have shared the B-side “Poodles Dancing.” Listen to the new song and view the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, the duo state that they are “very excited to be releasing another B-sides and remixes EP, this time from the sessions for our album Host. The songs on this release highlight the boundaries we were testing on the record pulling influence from The Cure to Gainsbourg.

“Releasing these B-sides compilations has become an important part of making an album for us because it pushes us to experiment more on the songs that might be outliers, knowing they’ll have a chance to live.

“We were blessed with amazing remixes from Johnny Jewel, Small Black, James Patterson, and Tama Gucci and we can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Host came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

Cults are featured on our Covers of Covers album, which is out now via American Laundromat.

Host B-Sides & Remixes Tracklist:

1. Sleeping Though Sunshine

2. Poodles Dancing

3. My Window

4. Trials - Johnny Jewel Remix

5. No Risk - James Patterson Remix

6. Spit You Out - Tama Gucci Remix

7. Monolithic - Small Black Remix

