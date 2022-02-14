 Cults Share Album Bonus Track “Valentine,” Reschedule U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 14th, 2022  
Cults Share Album Bonus Track “Valentine,” Reschedule U.S. Tour Dates

10th Anniversary Debut Album Reissue Available for Pre-Order Now

Feb 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have shared the track “Valentine,” the third song release from the 10th anniversary deluxe vinyl reissue of their debut self-titled album, which features three new tracks. The band has also announced that due to COVID, they have had to reschedule a number of U.S. tour dates. Listen to “Valentine” and view the full list of dates below.

Cults previously shared the other two reissue bonus tracks, “Beach Ball” and “Make Time.” Their most recent album, Host, came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

Cults are featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers album, which is due out on March 4 via American Laundromat,

Cults 2022 Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates:

8/24/22 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
8/25/22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahalls
8/26/22 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
8/28/22 - St. Paul, NM - Turf Club
8/30/22 - Denver, CO - HQ
8/31/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
9/2/22 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
9/3/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
9/5/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
9/6/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
9/7/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
9/8/22 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up
9/11/22 - Austin, TX - Antone’s
9/12/22 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
9/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9/15/22 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
9/17/22 - Durham, NC - Motoroco Music Hall
9/18/22 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
9/20/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
9/21/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

