Cults Share Johnny Jewel Remix of “Trials” Host B-Sides & Remixes Due Out September 9 via Sinderlyn





Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have shared a Johnny Jewel remix of the song “Trials” from their 2020 album Host. It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, Host B-Sides & Remixes, which will be out on September 9 via Sinderlyn. Listen below.

In a press release, Jewel states: “When I first heard ‘Trials,’ I was struck by the eerie delivery of the vocals and the macabre lyrics. As Madeline whispers ‘I Met A Stranger In Your Skin With The Same Eyes…,’ the music echoes apparitions from the past. My remix is a slow burning waltz in 3/4 time. The rhythms glide like a ouija board indicator creeping through a candlelit seance. A soaring mellotron melody counters the descending chord progression to create a floating sensation as we reach through the black veil to the other side.”

Upon announcement of the EP in July, the duo shared the B-side track “Poodles Dancing.”

Host came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

Cults are featured on our Covers of Covers album, which is out now via American Laundromat.

