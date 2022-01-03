 Cults Share New Album Bonus Track “Make Time,” Announce Album Delay | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, January 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Cults Share New Album Bonus Track “Make Time,” Announce Album Delay

10th Anniversary Debut Album Reissue Release Date To Be Announced

Jan 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


On Christmas Eve, Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) shared the track “Make Time,” the second song release from the 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut self-titled album, which features three new tracks. In an Instagram post, the duo also announced that the vinyl release of the reissue has been delayed yet again, and a release date is yet to be announced. Check out “Make Time” below.

Cults previously shared the bonus track “Beach Ball” upon announcement of the reissue. Their most recent album, Host, came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

Cults are featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers album, which is due out on March 4 via American Laundromat,

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent