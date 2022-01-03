News

Cults Share New Album Bonus Track "Make Time," Announce Album Delay





On Christmas Eve, Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) shared the track “Make Time,” the second song release from the 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut self-titled album, which features three new tracks. In an Instagram post, the duo also announced that the vinyl release of the reissue has been delayed yet again, and a release date is yet to be announced. Check out “Make Time” below.

Cults previously shared the bonus track “Beach Ball” upon announcement of the reissue. Their most recent album, Host, came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

Cults are featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers album, which is due out on March 4 via American Laundromat,

