Cults Share Previously Unreleased Song “Beach Ball” 10th Anniversary Reissue of Cults’ Self-Titled Debut Due Out by End of Year





Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have shared a previously unreleased song, “Beach Ball.” It will be featured on the upcoming 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their debut self-titled album. Listen below.

In an Instagram post, the duo state: “‘Beach Ball’ was one of the first handful of songs we ever wrote together and the first of three demos/b-sides we will be releasing with our 10 year anniversary vinyl. We were super bummed we couldn’t find a way to fit it in the album sequence, but we are so happy to share it with you now! For anyone who ordered the vinyl, it will hopefully be on your doorstep by 12/24.”

Cults’ most recent album, Host, came out last year via Sinderlyn. Read our interview with them on the album here.

