Cults Share Video for New Song “Spit You Out” New Single Out Now via Sinderlyn





Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have shared a new song, “Spit You Out,” via an amusing video in which Follin eats and then spits out a whole lot of food in front of Zoom backgrounds. Right now it’s just a standalone single on Sinderlyn, but perhaps it’s a preview of something larger. Tron Cole directed the video. Watch it below.

Cults co-produced the song with Shane Stoneback and it was mixed by John Congleton and mastered by Heba Kadry. “Spit You Out” finds Follin exerting a bit more creative control than before, as it’s the first Cults track to be “entirely co-written/performed/sung/co-produced from Follin.”

“In the past, I’d never brought my own music to the table because I was just too shy,” Follin says in a press release.

Cults also collectively had this to say about the song: “On this single we tried on some of our more left field influences from the exotica sounds of Esquivel to Nine Inch Nails style heaviness. It focuses on parasitic relationships and breaking away from toxic patterns of interaction. We never imagined it would relate to a worldwide pandemic.”

The band’s last regular studio album was 2017’s Offering. Although in 2018 Cults also released another album where they covered The Motels’ classic 1979 debut album Motels in its entirety as part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious Series.

Read our 2017 interview with Cults on Offering.

