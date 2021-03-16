Current Joys Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Amateur”

News

Current Joys (the project of Nick Rattigan), has announced his signing to Secretly Canadian, subsequently announcing his first album for the label, entitled Voyager. Rattigan has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single “Amateur.” Voyager will be out on May 14. Check out the “Amateur” video along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

For Voyager, Rattigan was inspired by some of his favorite filmmakers, including Alfred Hitchcock, Lars Von Trier, Terrence Malick, Agnès Varda, and Andrei Tarkovsky. Hence the song titles often reference film titles. Perhaps the new single’s title is a reference to Hal Hartley’s 1994 movie Amateur?

Rattigan’s most recent album, A Different Age, came out in 2018 on Danger Collective. He’s also the vocalist/drummer in Surf Curse.

Voyager Tracklist:

1. Dancer in the Dark

2. American Honey

3. Naked

4. Altered States

5. Breaking the Waves

6. Big Star

7. Amateur

8. Rebecca

9. Shivers

10. Something Real

11. Money Making Machine

12. Voyager pt. 1

13. Calypso

14. The Spirit or the Curse

15. Vagabond

16. Voyager pt. 2

