CURRENTMOODGIRL Releases New Single “Love Like Lasers”

Manchester based singer, songwriter and musician Greta Edith returns with a new single in her latest guise, CURRENTMOODGIRL. "Love Like Lasers" comes out today and is available across all digital an streaming sites.

Having already established herself via projects such as Pearl City (Sunday Best Records) and Bernard And Edith (Bella Union), CURRENTMOODGIRL finds Greta Edith embarking on an adventure through melancholic pop at its most intuitive and expressive.

Maintaining a DIY aesthetic every step of the way; not only was "Love Like Lasers" written and produced by Greta Edith, but she also played every instrument on the track and has chosen to release it herself rather than go through a traditional label.

Describing "Love Like Lasers", its creator says:

"The disintegrating memories we have of our night out rituals: dancing into each others bodies, drowning in neon, scraping our melting frames back home, at a time before clubbing was outlawed. Since the epidemic, the thrill-seekers have been forced to find new landscapes for their escapades, returning to nature. The cities' call is still heard through the wires above our heads, reminding us that civilization will come back for us once more."

Greta Edith also co-directed the video for the single with Ethan O'Connor and Myfanwy Holland which is here in all its neon filtered glory.