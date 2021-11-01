Curtis Harding Shares New Song “Explore,” Announces January 2022 U.S. Tour
If Words Were Flowers Due Out This Friday via ANTI-
Nov 01, 2021
Photography by Matt Correia
Atlanta-based artist Curtis Harding has shared a new song, “Explore.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, If Words Were Flowers, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 5) via ANTI-. Harding has also announced a string of January 2022 U.S. tour dates. Listen to “Explore” and check out the list of dates below.
Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “Hopeful,” “Can’t Hide It,” “I Won’t Let You Down,” and “With You” featuring SASAMI. Harding’s previous album, Face Your Fear, came out in 2017 via ANTI-.
Curtis Harding 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:
1/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
1/15 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
1/17 – Washington DC – The Black Cat
1/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
1/24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
1/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
1/26 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
1/28 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
1/29 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
