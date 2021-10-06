 Curtis Harding Shares New Song “With You” Featuring SASAMI | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 6th, 2021  
Subscribe

Curtis Harding Shares New Song “With You” Featuring SASAMI

If Words Were Flowers Due Out November 5 via ANTI-

Oct 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Matt Correia
Bookmark and Share


Atlanta-based artist Curtis Harding has shared a new song titled “With You,” which features backing vocals from SASAMI. It is the latest track to be released from his forthcoming studio album, If Words Were Flowers, due out on November 5 via ANTI-. Listen to “With You” below.

In a press release, Harding elaborates on the inspiration behind his new album: “Nina Simone said that it’s an artist’s job to reflect the times. I think it’s important to live in the moment. If you do that and you’re honest and vulnerable, you can reach the people that need to be reached. There are days when it feels like people just don’t care. You wonder how they can see everything going on around them and not feel something, but all you can do is meet them face to face and try to connect. All you can do is give them your flowers.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “Hopeful,” “Can’t Hide It,” and “I Won’t Let You Down.” Harding’s previous album, Face Your Fear, came out in 2017 via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent