Curtis Harding Shares New Song “With You” Featuring SASAMI If Words Were Flowers Due Out November 5 via ANTI-

Photography by Matt Correia



Atlanta-based artist Curtis Harding has shared a new song titled “With You,” which features backing vocals from SASAMI. It is the latest track to be released from his forthcoming studio album, If Words Were Flowers, due out on November 5 via ANTI-. Listen to “With You” below.

In a press release, Harding elaborates on the inspiration behind his new album: “Nina Simone said that it’s an artist’s job to reflect the times. I think it’s important to live in the moment. If you do that and you’re honest and vulnerable, you can reach the people that need to be reached. There are days when it feels like people just don’t care. You wonder how they can see everything going on around them and not feel something, but all you can do is meet them face to face and try to connect. All you can do is give them your flowers.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “Hopeful,” “Can’t Hide It,” and “I Won’t Let You Down.” Harding’s previous album, Face Your Fear, came out in 2017 via ANTI-.

