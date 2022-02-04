Cut Copy Announce Box Set and Tour
Collected Works 2001-2011 Due Out May 18
Feb 04, 2022
Photography by Tamar Levine
Cut Copy have announced the release of a vinyl box set chronicling their first decade as a band. The set, entitled Collected Works 2001-2011, will include early EPs 1981 and I Thought of Numbers in addition to the band’s first three studio albums: Bright Like Neon Love, In Ghost Colours, and Zonoscope. It will also come with a 72-page zine curated by frontman Dan Whitford and a holographic box set cover. The band has also announced a North American tour to commemorate the box set, which will be out on May 18. View photos of the box set as well as the full list of tour dates below.
In a press release, Whitford states: “For me, 2001-2011 feels like a special time period for Cut Copy. It charts the move from me first signing to a record label as a naive young kid who made music in my bedroom to a fully fledged band that forged its own musical fingerprint, created some globally loved albums and toured the world.
“Within Cut Copy’s evolution, the arc of these first ten years felt like a special musical journey. For Tim, Mitchell, Ben and I, every tour was a new discovery and every record was a new development, each with its own very unique visual and musical identity. Sadly those early albums are long out of print (only available second hand at astronomical prices). So for this reason we decided it was time to create a vinyl box set covering the first ten years of Cut Copy.
“I designed the artwork for the box as well as putting together a zine booklet that goes along with it, with old photos, setlists, notes and other memorabilia from the early days. We also compiled a bonus disc containing rare early releases I Thought of Numbers and 1981.
“Hopefully the box is a special treat for our longtime fans and also new ones wanting to discover this era of our music for the first time.”
Cut Copy 2022 Tour Dates:
04/23/22 Morrison CO, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
04/25/22 Dallas TX, at Granada Theater
04/26/22 Houston TX,at White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
04/27/22 Austin TX, at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/30/22 Cuernavaca, Morelos ,Mexico at Festival Vaivén
05/03/22 Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
05/04/22 Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club
05/06/22 Washington DC at 9:30 Club
05/08/22 New York, NY at Webster Hall
05/09/22 New York, NY at Webster Hall
05/11/22 Chicago, IL at Vic Theatre
05/12/22 Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
05/17/22 Seattle, WA at The Showbox
05/18/22 Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
05/19/22. Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
05/21/22 Pasadena, CA at Just Like Heaven Festival
10/24/22 Dublin, Ireland at Whelan’s
10/25/22 Leeds, United Kingdom at Brudenell Social Club
10/26-27/22 London, United Kingdom at Fabric (Cut Copy Presents) 10/29/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
10/30/22 Paris, France at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/1/22 Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apolo
11/2/22 Cabañas De La Sagra, Spain at Sala Moon
11/3/22 Madrid, Spain at Sala Riviera
11/4/22 Lisboa, Portugal at Coliseu dos Recreios
