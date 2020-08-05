News

Cut Copy Share New Song “Like Breaking Glass” Freeze, Melt Due Out August 21 via Cutters Records/The Orchard

Photography by Tamar Levine



Cut Copy are releasing a new album, Freeze, Melt, on August 21 via Cutters Records/The Orchard. Now they have shared another song from it, “Like Breaking Glass.” Listen below. The band have also recently announced some new 2021 tour dates, which are below (hopefully they can actually happen).

Frontman Dan Whitford had this to say about the song in a press release: “In the beginning ‘Like Breaking Glass’ started out as a completely different track. Before one weekend I was mucking around in the studio with just a drum beat and an acid bassline. I never managed to finish it, but when I came back to it the next week there was something about that beat that felt compelling, so I started writing a song over the top of it. It is about the conflicted feelings of a relationship that has begun to unravel. Where sometimes against all logic, you discover that affections run deep just as a break up becomes inevitable. It was also one of my favorite songs working in the studio with the band when we crafted the middle section of the song comprising of weird delay effects, off-beat drum hits and metallic clangs where Mitchell was throwing a box of metal objects around the room, and we stood there recording him.”

Freeze, Melt includes “Love Is All We Share,” a new song the band shared in May via a video for the track. “Love Is All We Share” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Cold Water,” via a video for the track.

The Australian electronic band’s last album was 2017’s Haiku From Zero. Whitford wrote the album during a cold winter in Copenhagen and then joined the rest of the band at Melbourne’s Park Orchard Studios to record the album. Swedish’s Christoffer Berg (Robyn, The Knife) mixed the album, which was finished at Gothenburg’s Svenska Grammofonstudion. The band also features guitarist Tim Hoey, drummer Mitchell Scott, and bass player Ben Browning.

Read our 2013 interview with Cut Copy on Free Your Mind.

Cut Copy 2021 Tour Dates:

Tuesday, March 23 - Hard Club, Porto

Wednesday, March 24 - Coliseum, Lisbon

Tuesday, March 30 - Melkweg, Amsterdam

Wednesday, March 31 - Roundhouse, London

Friday, April 2 - Whelan's, Dublin

