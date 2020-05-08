News

Cut Copy Share Video For New Song “Love Is All We Share” The Band’s First New Song in Three Years

Photography by Thomas Frim



Cut Copy have shared a new song, “Love Is All We Share,” via a video for the track. It’s the Australian electronic band’s first new song in almost three years and is out now via Cutters Records/The Orchard. “Love Is All We Share” is a chilled out six-minute long track. Takeshi Murata directed the accompanying video, which features a lot of bubbles. The band’s last album was 2017’s Haiku From Zero. Watch the “Love Is All We Share” video below.

Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self isolating, ‘love’ more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

Murata had this to say about the video: "Of the ideas we had, the floating bubbles stood out—representing elements of the song best with animation that’s meditative. For me, the bubbles point to our relationships and their fragility, relevant to the lyrics and time.”

