DâM-FunK Shares New Song “Feel” Architecture III Due Out Tomorrow on Glydezone

Photography by J3



DâM-FunK has shared a new song titled “Feel.” It is the latest release from his upcoming EP Architecture III, which is due out tomorrow (Apr. 23) on his own Glydezone Recordings imprint. Listen below.

DâM-FunK’s most recent music project, the STFU II EP, came out in 2019 on Glydezone.



