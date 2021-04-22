DâM-FunK Shares New Song “Feel”
Architecture III Due Out Tomorrow on Glydezone
Apr 22, 2021
Photography by J3
DâM-FunK has shared a new song titled “Feel.” It is the latest release from his upcoming EP Architecture III, which is due out tomorrow (Apr. 23) on his own Glydezone Recordings imprint. Listen below.
DâM-FunK’s most recent music project, the STFU II EP, came out in 2019 on Glydezone.
