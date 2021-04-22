 DâM-FunK Shares New Song “Feel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
DâM-FunK Shares New Song “Feel”

Architecture III Due Out Tomorrow on Glydezone

Apr 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by J3
DâM-FunK has shared a new song titled “Feel.” It is the latest release from his upcoming EP Architecture III, which is due out tomorrow (Apr. 23) on his own Glydezone Recordings imprint. Listen below.

DâM-FunK’s most recent music project, the STFU II EP, came out in 2019 on Glydezone.


