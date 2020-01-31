News

Dan Deacon - Stream the New Album Mystic Familiar Due Out January 31 via Domino





Dan Deacon has released a new album, Mystic Familiar, today via Domino. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Deacon's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Deacon shared Mystic Familiar's first single, "Sat By a Tree," via a video for the track. "Sat By a Tree" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Deacon shared another song from the album, "Become a Mountain," via an animated video for the track. "Become a Mountain" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Mystic Familiar is out almost five years after the release of his last album, Gliss Riffer, which came out on February 25, 2015. Since Gliss Riffer, Deacon has kept busy scoring films, TV shows, and ballets.

A previous press release described the album as such: "With Mystic Familiar, Dan gives us the result of years of obsessive work, play, and self-discovery. It's at once his most emotionally open record and his most transcendent, 11 kaleidoscopic tracks of majestic synth-pop that exponentially expand his sound with unfettered imagination and newfound vulnerability."

Dan Deacon Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Sat. Feb. 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Sun. Feb 2 - Berlin, DE @ CTM

Tue. Feb. 4 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

Thu. Feb. 6 - London, UK @ Scala

Sat. Feb 8 - Genea, CH @ Antigel Festival

Mon. Feb. 10 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Wed. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern *

Thu. Feb. 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

Fri. Feb. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

Sat. Feb. 29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

Sun. March 1 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Tue. March 3 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

Thu. March 5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. March 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

Sat. March 7 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

Sun. March 8 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

Tue. March 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom *

Wed. March 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Thu. March 12 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

Fri. March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

Sat. March 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Mon. March 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's *

Thu. March 19 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Fri. March 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ VENUE *

Tue. March 24 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

Wed. March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Fri. March 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Sat. March 28 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Mon. March 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

Tue. March 31 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

Wed. April 1 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *

Fri. April 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

Sat. April 4 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Thu. April 16 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Fri. April 17 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Sat. April 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact *

Sun. April 19 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall *

Tue. April 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis *

Wed. April 22 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner *

Thu. April 23 - Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit *

Fri. April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

Sat. April 25 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt *

Sun. April 26 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

Tue. April 28 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery *

Wed. April 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Thu. April 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

Fri. May 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sat. May 2 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Fri. Aug. 7 - Malaga, ES @ Canela Party



*= w/ Ed Schrader's Music Beat

