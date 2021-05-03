Dan Deacon Announces New Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Mystic Familiar Out Now via Domino
May 03, 2021
Photography by Micah E. Wood
Dan Deacon released a new album, Mystic Familiar, at the end of January 2020, less than two months before the pandemic took hold and put a stop to all concerts and festivals. This fall Deacon will finally get a chance to properly tour the album, via some new dates he’s just announced. Anyone who’s been to a Dan Deacon show can attest to how much fun they can be, with lots of audience participation, so going to one of his shows this fall could be an enjoyable reentry into live music. Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. EDT here.
Deacon had this to say in a press release: “We are all beyond motivated to move on and start collectively processing what we all went through. I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb. The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines.”
Previously Deacon shared Mystic Familiar’s first single, “Sat By a Tree,” via a video for the track. “Sat By a Tree” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Deacon shared another song from the album, “Become a Mountain,” via an animated video for the track. “Become a Mountain” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Mystic Familiar came out almost five years after the release of his last album, Gliss Riffer, which came out on February 25, 2015. In between albums Deacon kept busy scoring films, TV shows, and ballets.
Dan Deacon Tour Dates:
Fri. Oct. 8 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
Sat. Oct. 9 - Atlanta, GA @Terminal West
Thu. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
Fri. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sat. Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum
Thu. Oct. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Fri. Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
Sat. Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
Sun. Oct. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
Fri. Oct. 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Sun. Oct. 31 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Sat. Nov. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
Thu. Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Fri. Nov. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Thu. Nov. 18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sun. Nov. 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The Black Keys Share Video for New Cover of R. L. Burnside’s “Going Down South” (News) — The Black Keys, R. L. Burnside
- Dan Deacon Announces New Fall U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Dan Deacon
- Premiere: Hot Knives Share New Single “Cosmogony (Seed of Creation)” (News) — Hot Knives
- Premiere: Number One Lovers Share New Video For “Sweet Time” (News) — Number One Lovers
- Premiere: Daytona Starsky Shares New Single “GASOLINE” (News) — Daytona Starsky
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.