News

All





Dan Deacon Announces New Fall U.S. Tour Dates Mystic Familiar Out Now via Domino

Photography by Micah E. Wood



Dan Deacon released a new album, Mystic Familiar, at the end of January 2020, less than two months before the pandemic took hold and put a stop to all concerts and festivals. This fall Deacon will finally get a chance to properly tour the album, via some new dates he’s just announced. Anyone who’s been to a Dan Deacon show can attest to how much fun they can be, with lots of audience participation, so going to one of his shows this fall could be an enjoyable reentry into live music. Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. EDT here.

Deacon had this to say in a press release: “We are all beyond motivated to move on and start collectively processing what we all went through. I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb. The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines.”

Previously Deacon shared Mystic Familiar’s first single, “Sat By a Tree,” via a video for the track. “Sat By a Tree” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Deacon shared another song from the album, “Become a Mountain,” via an animated video for the track. “Become a Mountain” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Mystic Familiar came out almost five years after the release of his last album, Gliss Riffer, which came out on February 25, 2015. In between albums Deacon kept busy scoring films, TV shows, and ballets.

Dan Deacon Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 8 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Sat. Oct. 9 - Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

Thu. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

Fri. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

Thu. Oct. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Sat. Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Sun. Oct. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

Fri. Oct. 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sun. Oct. 31 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Sat. Nov. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Thu. Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Nov. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Nov. 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.