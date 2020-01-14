News

Dan Deacon Shares Video for New Song “Become a Mountain” Mystic Familiar Due Out January 31 via Domino





Dan Deacon is releasing a new album, Mystic Familiar, on January 31 via Domino. Now he has shared another song from the album, "Become a Mountain," via a video for the track. Spain-based studio Rapapawn created the animated video. Watch it below, followed by Deacon's upcoming tour dates.

Deacon had this to say about the song in a press release:

"During the 4 years over which I composed the songs that became Mystic Familiar, I began going to therapy and started a meditation practice. I felt raw and vulnerable while making this album, and I wanted the music to reflect that.



"Like many people who've been in a dark mindset for a long time, self-compassion and non-judgmental thinking were a real challenge for me, entirely new habits that needed to be learned basically from scratch. When I would try to embrace having positive thoughts, they didn't feel like my own, but rather another entity's thoughts trying to speak to me. While writing, I began thinking of these thoughts as a Mystic Familiar (my own personal supernatural companion) trying to communicate with me. Externalizing the thoughts made them easier to fully realize and reflect upon.



"The lyrics in 'Become a Mountain' lay out the framework for the album's overall concept: a Narrator and their Mystic Familiar. Our Narrator, in the opening verse and choruses, is trying to learn how to be self-compassionate, to live a life in the present while being able to deal with self-doubt and anxiety in a lifetime of great flux and foundational transformations. Meanwhile, our Mystic Familiar, in verse two and the pre-choruses, tries to help guide the transformations of our narrator through mantras coaxing me to be present in the now, even while also being an element of chaos itself."

Previously Deacon shared Mystic Familiar's first single, "Sat By a Tree," via a video for the track. "Sat By a Tree" was one of our Songs of the Week. Mystic Familiar is due out almost five years after the release of his last album, Gliss Riffer, which came out on February 25, 2015. Since Gliss Riffer, Deacon has kept busy scoring films, TV shows, and ballets.

A previous press release described the album as such: "With Mystic Familiar, Dan gives us the result of years of obsessive work, play, and self-discovery. It's at once his most emotionally open record and his most transcendent, 11 kaleidoscopic tracks of majestic synth-pop that exponentially expand his sound with unfettered imagination and newfound vulnerability."

Dan Deacon Tour Dates:

Thu. Jan. 30 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (album signing & record release)

Fri. Jan. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Sat. Feb. 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Sun. Feb 2 - Berlin, DE @ CTM

Tue. Feb. 4 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

Thu. Feb. 6 - London, UK @ Scala

Sat. Feb 8 - Genea, CH @ Antigel Festival

Mon. Feb. 10 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Wed. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern *

Thu. Feb. 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

Fri. Feb. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

Sat. Feb. 29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

Sun. March 1 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Tue. March 3 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

Thu. March 5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. March 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

Sat. March 7 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

Sun. March 8 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

Tue. March 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom *

Wed. March 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Thu. March 12 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

Fri. March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

Sat. March 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Mon. March 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's *

Thu. March 19 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Fri. March 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ VENUE *

Tue. March 24 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

Wed. March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Fri. March 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Sat. March 28 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Mon. March 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

Tue. March 31 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

Wed. April 1 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

Thu. April 2 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *

Fri. April 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

Sat. April 4 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Thu. April 16 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Fri. April 17 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Sat. April 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact *

Sun. April 19 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall *

Tue. April 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis *

Wed. April 22 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner *

Thu. April 23 - Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit *

Fri. April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

Sat. April 25 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt *

Sun. April 26 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

Tue. April 28 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery *

Wed. April 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Thu. April 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

Fri. May 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sat. May 2 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Fri. Aug. 7 - Malaga, ES @ Canela Party



*= w/ Ed Schrader's Music Beat

