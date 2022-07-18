News

Dan Wilson of Semisonic Announces New EP, Shares Cover of Perfume Genius’ “On the Floor” Dancing on the Moon Due Out September 15

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Dan Wilson of Semisonic has announced the release of a new solo EP, Dancing on the Moon, which will be out on September 15. He has shared a new track from the EP, a cover of Perfume Genius’ “On the Floor.” Listen to the cover and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, Wilson states: “I’ve loved this Perfume Genius song since the first time I heard it. The more I listened, the more I loved it. When 2021 came to an end, it was one of a handful of songs at the very top of my ‘most listened’ list—up there with ‘Go Easy, Kid’ by Monica Martin and ‘Doin’ It’ by Herbie Hancock. Good company. When the Dancing on the Moon EP started coming together in the spring, I realized that ‘On the Floor’ might make a great cover song to add to the list. My version is musically different from the original, but the words and melody are unchanged—I didn’t want to mess with that. Those Perfume Genius melodies feel like they fit my voice. I wish I’d written this one myself.”

Wilson’s most recent solo album, Re-Covered, was released in 2017. In 2020, Semisonic released the EP You’re Not Alone, their first new music in 20 years.

Dancing On The Moon Tracklist:

1. Island

2. On The Floor

3. Dancing On The Moon

4. Red Light

5. Can’t Think Straight

6. Under The Circumstances

