Danger Mouse and Black Thought Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “No Gold Teeth”
Cheat Codes Due Out August 12 via BMG
May 11, 2022
Photography by UNCANNY
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have announced the release of a joint album, Cheat Codes, which will be out on August 12 via BMG. They have shared a video for a new single from the album, “No Gold Teeth.” View the UNCANNY-directed video below, along with the album’s cover and tracklist.
Cheat Codes will feature guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon and Conway the Machine.
Cheat Codes Tracklist:
1. Sometimes
2. Cheat Codes
3. The Darkest Part (feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister)
4. No Gold Teeth
5. Because (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge)
6. Belize (feat. MF DOOM)
7. Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
8. Identical Deaths
9. Strangers (feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)
10. Close To Famous
11. Saltwater (feat. Conway the Machine)
12. Voilas & Lupita
