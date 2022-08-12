Danger Mouse and Black Thought Release New Album, Share Video For “Strangers”
Cheat Codes Out Today via BMG
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have released a new album, Cheat Codes, today via BMG. They have also shared a video for the previously released single “Strangers,” which features A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels. View the UNCANNY-directed video and stream the new album below.
Upon announcement of Cheat Codes, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared the album track “No Gold Teeth,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Because,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
