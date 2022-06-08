 Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share New Single “Because” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share New Single “Because”

Cheat Codes Due Out August 12 via BMG

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have shared a new single, “Because,” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Cheat Codes, which will be out on August 12 via BMG. Listen below.

Joey Bada$$ states in a press release: “I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire! I still remember the first time I heard ‘You Got Me.’ The video was shot on my great-grandmother’s block and I was actually there that day when I was a child. It changed the way I looked at music. I’m very honored to be a part of this track. We’re making history!”

Russ adds: “Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of.”

Upon announcement of Cheat Codes, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared the album track “No Gold Teeth,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

