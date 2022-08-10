Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share New Single “Strangers” (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels)
Cheat Codes Due Out This Friday via BMG
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have shared a new single, “Strangers,” which features A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming album, Cheat Codes, which will be out this Friday (August 12) via BMG. Listen below.
Upon announcement of Cheat Codes, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared the album track “No Gold Teeth,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Because,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
