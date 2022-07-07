Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share Video for “Because”
Cheat Codes Due Out August 12 via BMG
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have shared a video for their newest single, “Because.” The song features Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge, and will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming album, Cheat Codes, which will be out on August 12 via BMG. View the UNCANNY-directed video below.
Upon announcement of Cheat Codes, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared the album track “No Gold Teeth,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Soon after, they shared “Because,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
