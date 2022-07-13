Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share Video for New Michael Kiwanuka Collaboration “Aquamarine”
Cheat Codes Due Out August 12 via BMG
Jul 13, 2022
Photography by Olivia Rose and Shervin Lainez
Danger Mouse and The Roots frontman Black Thought have shared a video for a new single, “Aquamarine,” which features Michael Kiwanuka. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming album, Cheat Codes, which will be out on August 12 via BMG. View the UNCANNY-directed video below.
“For ‘Aquamarine,’ when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path,” states Kiwanuka in a press release. “I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around.’ At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”
Upon announcement of Cheat Codes, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared the album track “No Gold Teeth,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Soon after, they shared “Because,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
