Daniel Blumberg Announces New Album; Shares Three New Songs On&On Due Out July 31 via Mute





Daniel Blumberg has announced a new album, On&On, and shared its first three songs: “On&On,” “Sidestep Summer,” and “On&On&On.” “On&On” was shared via a video. On&On is due out digitally on July 31 via Mute. Vinyl and CD formats will become available on August 28. The former Yuck member’s nine-song album is accompanied by an essay by author David Toop. Check out th three songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album was “born” out of live session from “the same core group of players” as Blumberg’s 2018 album Minus. The recordings feature Blumberg on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Ute Kanngiesser on cello, Billy Steiger on violin, Tom Wheatley on double bass, Jim White on drums, and Elvin Brandhi on vocals. The album was recorded by Peter Walsh.

Toop says this about On&On in a press release: “I hear a room, its air and the disturbances that ricochet between its surfaces, then I hear a song, as if a ship has slowly emerged out of sea mist, its form coalescing into coherent shape for the sake of memory.”

On&On Tracklist:

1. On&On

2. Sidestep Summer

3. On&On&On

4. Bound

5. Silence Breaker

6. On&On&On&On

7. Teethgritter

8. On&On&On&On&On

9. Pillow

