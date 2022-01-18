 Daniel Radcliffe Set to Portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in Upcoming Biopic | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022  
Daniel Radcliffe Set to Portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in Upcoming Biopic

The Funny or Die-Produced Film Will Stream on Roku Channel

Jan 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as comedian and artist “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story. The film, co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, is a Funny or Die and Tango co-production which will stream exclusively via The Roku Channel. Filming will take place beginning next month.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” states Yankovic in a press release. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John.

