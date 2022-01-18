News

Daniel Radcliffe Set to Portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in Upcoming Biopic The Funny or Die-Produced Film Will Stream on Roku Channel





Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as comedian and artist “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story. The film, co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, is a Funny or Die and Tango co-production which will stream exclusively via The Roku Channel. Filming will take place beginning next month.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” states Yankovic in a press release. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

