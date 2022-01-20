Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Announces Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Single “Shadow in the Frame”
You Belong There Due Out April 8 via Warp
Jan 20, 2022
Photography by Amelia Bauer
Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear has announced the release of his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out on April 8 via Warp. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Shadow in the Frame,” and announced a 34-date North American and European tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the album artwork/tracklist and full list of tour dates below.
In 2012, Rossen released the Silent Hour / Golden Mile EP via Warp. He shared the song “Deerslayer” back in 2018, which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Grizzly Bear released their newest album, Painted Ruins, in 2017 via RCA. It was our Album of the Week and the band were on the cover of our summer 2017 print issue. In addition, Painted Ruins was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.
Read our 2017 cover story on Grizzly Bear and Painted Ruins.
Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Grizzly Bear.
You Belong There Tracklist:
1. It’s A Passage
2. Shadow in the Frame
3. You Belong There
4. Unpeopled Space
5. Celia
6. Tangle
7. I’ll Wait For Your Visit
8. Keeper and Kin
9. The Last One
10. Repeat The Pattern
Daniel Rossen 2022 Tour Dates:
Mar 27 - Austin, TX, Antone’s
Mar 30 - New Orleans, LA, Toulouse Theatre
Apr 01 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
Apr 02 - Nashville, TN, Exit/in
Apr 03 - Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
Apr 05 - Washington, DC, Miracle Theatre
Apr 06 - Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts
Apr 08 - Somerville, MA, Crystal Ballroom
Apr 09 - Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Made
Apr 11 - Montreal, QC, Le Ministere
Apr 12 - Toronto, ON, Great Hall
Apr 14 - Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
Apr 15 - Minneapolis, MN, Icehouse
May 07 - Hamburg, DE, Kulturkirche Altona
May 08 - Berlin, DE, Passionskirche
May 10 - Munich, DE, Freiheitshalle
May 11 - Zurich,CH, Bogen F
May 12 - Turin, IT, Circolo della Musica
May 14 - Paris, FR, Le Café de la Danse
May 15 - Amsterdam, NL, Het Zonnehuis
May 16 - Cologne, DE, Kulturkirche Köln
May 17 - Ghent, BE, Handelsbeurs
May 19 - Leeds, UK - Left Bank
May 20 - London, UK, Union Chapel
May 23 - Dublin, IE, Pepper Canister
May 25 - Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s
Jun 09 - San Diego, CA, Casbah
Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA, Echoplex
Jun 11 - Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet’s
Jun 14 - Big Sur, CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library
Jun 15 - San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
Jun 17 - Portland, OR, Doug Fir Lounge
Jun 18 - Seattle, WA, Neumos
Jun 19 - Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore Cabaret
