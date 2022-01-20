News

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Announces Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Single “Shadow in the Frame” You Belong There Due Out April 8 via Warp

Photography by Amelia Bauer



Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear has announced the release of his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out on April 8 via Warp. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Shadow in the Frame,” and announced a 34-date North American and European tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the album artwork/tracklist and full list of tour dates below.

In 2012, Rossen released the Silent Hour / Golden Mile EP via Warp. He shared the song “Deerslayer” back in 2018, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Grizzly Bear released their newest album, Painted Ruins, in 2017 via RCA. It was our Album of the Week and the band were on the cover of our summer 2017 print issue. In addition, Painted Ruins was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our 2017 cover story on Grizzly Bear and Painted Ruins.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Grizzly Bear.

You Belong There Tracklist:

1. It’s A Passage

2. Shadow in the Frame

3. You Belong There

4. Unpeopled Space

5. Celia

6. Tangle

7. I’ll Wait For Your Visit

8. Keeper and Kin

9. The Last One

10. Repeat The Pattern



Daniel Rossen 2022 Tour Dates: