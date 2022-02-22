News

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Shares New Song “Unpeopled Space” You Belong There Due Out April 8 via Warp

Photography by Amelia Bauer



Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear has shared a new song, “Unpeopled Space.” The song features Grizzly Bear’s Christopher Bear on drums and percussion, and it is the latest release from Rossen’s forthcoming debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out on April 8 via Warp. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album last month, Rossen shared its lead single, “Shadow in the Frame,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2012, Rossen released the Silent Hour / Golden Mile EP via Warp. He shared the song “Deerslayer” back in 2018, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Grizzly Bear released their newest album, Painted Ruins, in 2017 via RCA. It was our Album of the Week and the band were on the cover of our summer 2017 print issue. In addition, Painted Ruins was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our 2017 cover story on Grizzly Bear and Painted Ruins.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Grizzly Bear.

