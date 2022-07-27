 Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single

Charm of Pleasure Due Out September 16; Watch the Video for “You Never Loved”

Jul 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Daniele Luppi
Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez have announced the release of a collaborative EP, Charm of Pleasure, which will be out on September 16. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “You Never Loved.” View the video, directed by Luppi, below, along with the EP’s cover art and tracklist.

A press release describes the project in greater detail: “While creating Charm of Pleasure, Luppi and Gonzalez drew inspiration from a variety of sources—from the futuristic decay of the classic film Blade Runner to the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright—to create thoughtful, deliberate music that nonetheless sounds like a curlicue of smoke wafting in front of your eyes: inviting, beautiful, and with a vanishing impermanence that lingers long after the needle runs off the grooves.”

In 2017, Luppi released MILANO, a collaborative album with Parquet Courts. Cigarettes After Sex’s most recent album, Cry, came out in 2019.

Charm of Pleasure Tracklist:

1. Last Drink
2. You Never Loved
3. Silent Dream
4. The Rose You Kept
5. Another Life

