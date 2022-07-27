Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single
Charm of Pleasure Due Out September 16; Watch the Video for “You Never Loved”
Jul 27, 2022
Photography by Daniele Luppi
Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez have announced the release of a collaborative EP, Charm of Pleasure, which will be out on September 16. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “You Never Loved.” View the video, directed by Luppi, below, along with the EP’s cover art and tracklist.
A press release describes the project in greater detail: “While creating Charm of Pleasure, Luppi and Gonzalez drew inspiration from a variety of sources—from the futuristic decay of the classic film Blade Runner to the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright—to create thoughtful, deliberate music that nonetheless sounds like a curlicue of smoke wafting in front of your eyes: inviting, beautiful, and with a vanishing impermanence that lingers long after the needle runs off the grooves.”
In 2017, Luppi released MILANO, a collaborative album with Parquet Courts. Cigarettes After Sex’s most recent album, Cry, came out in 2019.
Charm of Pleasure Tracklist:
1. Last Drink
2. You Never Loved
3. Silent Dream
4. The Rose You Kept
5. Another Life
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wild Pink Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Title Track “ILYSM” (News) — Wild Pink, J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker
- Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single (News) — Daniele Luppi, Cigarettes After Sex
- Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Lead Single (News) — Plains, Jess Williamson, Waxahatchee
- George FitzGerald Shares New SOAK Collaboration “Rainbows and Dreams,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — George FitzGerald, SOAK
- Resurrection (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.