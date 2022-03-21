Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor Collaborate for New Version of Elfman’s “Native Intelligence”
Big Mess Out Now via ANTI-/Epitaph
Mar 21, 2022
Photography by Jacob Boll
Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has collaborated with Trent Reznor on a new version of the song “Native Intelligence,” from Elfman’s latest solo album, Big Mess. Reznor provides lead vocals on the new version. Listen below.
Big Mess originally came out last June via ANTI-/Epitaph. A new deluxe vinyl box set edition of the album has just been released—it features the original album in addition to remixes and reinterpretations of album tracks (including the just-released Reznor collaboration), as well as a 60-page hardcover art book, a 20-page lyric book, a light-up replica of Elfman’s hand, an art print signed by Elfman, and a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the album. The new box set is limited to 1500 copies.
