Danny Elfman Announces Remix Album, Shares Video For Iggy Pop Remix of “Kick Me”
Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph
Jun 29, 2022
Photography by Jonathan Williamson
Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has announced the release of a new remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, titled Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Elfman has shared a video for a new version of the album track “Kick Me,” featuring Iggy Pop. View the video, directed by Carrie Chen & Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.
Elfman states in a press release: “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier., I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes.’ Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me,’ which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”
Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Trent Reznor, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.
Bigger. Messier. Tracklist:
1. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) - 7:13
2. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) - 2:47
3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix) - 3:00
4. Sorry (Kid606 Remix) - 6:09
5. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) - 3:38
6. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) - 3:03
7. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) - 4:29
8. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) - 5:15
9. Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) - 2:21
10. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) - 5:38
11. True (feat. Trent Reznor) - 5:18
12. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) - 4:41
13. In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) - 3:10
14. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) - 4:29
15. Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) - 3:37
16. Kick Me (feat. Fever333) - 2:05
17. In Time (HEALTH Remix) - 4:58
18. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor - Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) - 3:33
19. Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) - 4:48
20. True (feat. Trent Reznor - Stu Brooks Remix) - 5:59
21. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) - 4:26
22. Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 5:00
23. Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 3:17
