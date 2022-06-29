News

Danny Elfman Announces Remix Album, Shares Video For Iggy Pop Remix of “Kick Me” Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph

Photography by Jonathan Williamson



Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has announced the release of a new remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, titled Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Elfman has shared a video for a new version of the album track “Kick Me,” featuring Iggy Pop. View the video, directed by Carrie Chen & Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

Elfman states in a press release: “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier., I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes.’ Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me,’ which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Trent Reznor, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.

Bigger. Messier. Tracklist:

1. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) - 7:13

2. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) - 2:47

3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix) - 3:00

4. Sorry (Kid606 Remix) - 6:09

5. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) - 3:38

6. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) - 3:03

7. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) - 4:29

8. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) - 5:15

9. Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) - 2:21

10. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) - 5:38

11. True (feat. Trent Reznor) - 5:18

12. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) - 4:41

13. In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) - 3:10

14. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) - 4:29

15. Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) - 3:37

16. Kick Me (feat. Fever333) - 2:05

17. In Time (HEALTH Remix) - 4:58

18. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor - Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) - 3:33

19. Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) - 4:48

20. True (feat. Trent Reznor - Stu Brooks Remix) - 5:59

21. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) - 4:26

22. Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 5:00

23. Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 3:17

