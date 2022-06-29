 Danny Elfman Announces Remix Album, Shares Video For Iggy Pop Remix of “Kick Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Danny Elfman Announces Remix Album, Shares Video For Iggy Pop Remix of “Kick Me”

Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph

Jun 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jonathan Williamson
Bookmark and Share


Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has announced the release of a new remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, titled Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Elfman has shared a video for a new version of the album track “Kick Me,” featuring Iggy Pop. View the video, directed by Carrie Chen & Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

Elfman states in a press release: “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier., I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes.’ Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me,’ which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Trent Reznor, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.

Bigger. Messier. Tracklist:

1. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) - 7:13
2. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) - 2:47
3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix) - 3:00
4. Sorry (Kid606 Remix) - 6:09
5. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) - 3:38
6. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) - 3:03
7. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) - 4:29
8. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) - 5:15
9. Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) - 2:21
10. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) - 5:38
11. True (feat. Trent Reznor) - 5:18
12. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) - 4:41
13. In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) - 3:10
14. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) - 4:29
15. Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) - 3:37
16. Kick Me (feat. Fever333) - 2:05
17. In Time (HEALTH Remix) - 4:58
18. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor - Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) - 3:33
19. Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) - 4:48
20. True (feat. Trent Reznor - Stu Brooks Remix) - 5:59
21. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) - 4:26
22. Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 5:00
23. Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) - 3:17

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent