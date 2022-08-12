 Danny Elfman Releases New Album, Shares Video For Blixa Bargeld Remix of “In Time” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 12th, 2022  
Danny Elfman Releases New Album, Shares Video For Blixa Bargeld Remix of “In Time”

Bigger. Messier. Out Today via ANTI- / Epitaph

Aug 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stini Röhrs
Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has released a new remix album, Bigger. Messier., today via ANTI- / Epitaph. The album consists of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. Elfman has also shared a video for a reworking of the album track “In Time” by Blixa Bargeld. View the Lorem-directed video and stream the new album below.

Upon announcement of the remix album in June, Elfman shared an Iggy Pop remix of the song “Kick Me.” He later shared a Ghostemane remix of the song “Native Intelligence,” which features Trent Reznor.

Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.

Read our new interview with Elfman on Bigger. Messier. here.

