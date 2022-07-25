Danny Elfman Shares Ghostemane Remix of “Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor)
Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph
Jul 25, 2022
Photography by Sam Hellmann
Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a Ghostemane remix of the song “Native Intelligence,” which features Trent Reznor. It is the latest release from Elfman’s upcoming remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the remix album in June, Elfman shared an Iggy Pop remix of the song “Kick Me.”
Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Clara Sola (Review) —
- Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Shares New Single “Gloom” (News) — Djo
- Premiere: Well Wisher Shares New Single “Panic” (News) — Well Wisher
- Sorry Announce U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Sorry
- Danny Elfman Shares Ghostemane Remix of “Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor) (News) — Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.