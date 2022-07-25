 Danny Elfman Shares Ghostemane Remix of “Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 25th, 2022  
Danny Elfman Shares Ghostemane Remix of “Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor)

Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph

Jul 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sam Hellmann
Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a Ghostemane remix of the song “Native Intelligence,” which features Trent Reznor. It is the latest release from Elfman’s upcoming remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the remix album in June, Elfman shared an Iggy Pop remix of the song “Kick Me.”

Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.

Most Recent