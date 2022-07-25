News

Danny Elfman Shares Ghostemane Remix of “Native Intelligence” (feat. Trent Reznor) Bigger. Messier. Due Out August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph

Photography by Sam Hellmann



Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a Ghostemane remix of the song “Native Intelligence,” which features Trent Reznor. It is the latest release from Elfman’s upcoming remix album consisting of reworkings of songs from his previous studio album, Big Mess. The remix album, Bigger. Messier., will be out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the remix album in June, Elfman shared an Iggy Pop remix of the song “Kick Me.”

Bigger. Messier. also features remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher, Xiu Xiu, and many others.

