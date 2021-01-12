Danny Elfman Shares Video for New Single “Sorry”
His Second Single for ANTI-/Epitaph
Iconic film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a new single, “Sorry,” via a video for the track. The song follows “Happy,” a new song shared in October that marked Elfman’s signing with ANTI-/Epitaph. Jesse Kanda directed the video. Watch it below.
“Happy” was Elfman’s first solo work since the release of his 1984 album So-Lo. Since then Elfman has had a successful career as a film composer, often working with director Tim Burton, among others.
Elfman had this to say about “Sorry” in a press release: “‘Sorry’ was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time. It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I'd been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- IAN SWEET Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Drink the Lake” (News) — IAN SWEET
- Premiere: VAR Debuts Live Performance of “Where To Find You” (News) — VAR
- Jane Weaver Shares Video for New Song “Heartlow” (News) — Jane Weaver, Fenella
- Future Islands Performed “Plastic Beach” on “Seth Meyers” and Share Dan Deacon Remix of “For Sure” (News) — Future Islands, Dan Deacon, Seth Meyers
- Premiere: Clever Girls Debut New Single, “Baby Blue” (News) — Clever Girls
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.