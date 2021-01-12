News

Danny Elfman Shares Video for New Single “Sorry” His Second Single for ANTI-/Epitaph





Iconic film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a new single, “Sorry,” via a video for the track. The song follows “Happy,” a new song shared in October that marked Elfman’s signing with ANTI-/Epitaph. Jesse Kanda directed the video. Watch it below.

“Happy” was Elfman’s first solo work since the release of his 1984 album So-Lo. Since then Elfman has had a successful career as a film composer, often working with director Tim Burton, among others.

Elfman had this to say about “Sorry” in a press release: “‘Sorry’ was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time. It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I'd been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

