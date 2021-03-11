News

All





Danny Elfman Shares Video for New Song “Kick Me” His Fourth Single for ANTI-/Epitaph





Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a video for his new song “Kick Me.” The video, which stars Elfman, was directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos and features animation by Joe Pascale. Watch it below.

Elfman explains the creation of the song in a press release: “I was feeling particularly mellow one day last summer. I decided to write this very chill song for everyone who wants to put something on that will really help them zone out and relax. Enjoy!”

Papahadjopoulos adds: “This video is a statement on image and, to me personally, a fulfillment of seeing a wild, raw performance from Danny Elfman after a lengthy hiatus from the stage.”

Elfman has announced that he will be releasing a new song on the 11th day of every month this year. Last month on the 11th, he released the song “Love in the Time of Covid,” and a month prior, he released the song “Sorry.” In October he also shared “Happy,” which was his first solo single in 36 years.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.