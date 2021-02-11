News

Danny Elfman Shares Video for New Song “Love in the Time of Covid” His Third Single for ANTI-/Epitaph





Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a video for a new song titled “Love in the Time of Covid.” The video, filmed in Berlin, features Scottish performer Shrek 666 and was created by filmmaker/photographer Sven Gutjahr and Elfman’s creative director Berit Gilma. Watch the video below.

Elfman speaks about the song and video in a press release: “There’s certainly nothing light-hearted or funny about Covid, but I can still poke a little fun at the crazy way social isolation has changed our lives in every way shape and form, and that's what ‘Love In The Time of Covid’ is about. An expression of the borderline madness that so many of us have been experiencing. Lord knows I have. I wrote it from the viewpoint of a young man going crazy in his apartment. Creators Gutjahr and Gilma had the idea to turn the lead character into a green skinned animal-like creature. As many of us feel completely alienated in this insane new world we live in, and I thought it was an interesting idea.”

Elfman previously released the songs “Happy” and “Sorry,” which were his first two singles since signing with ANTI-/Epitaph last year.

