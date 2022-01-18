News

Darkside Share New Song “Ecdysis!” Spiral Out Now via Matador

Photography by Jed DeMoss



Darkside (the duo of electronic artist Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington) have shared a new song, the six-and-a-half-minute “Ecdysis!” It was recorded during the sessions for their newest album, Spiral. Listen below.

Spiral came out last July via Matador. It featured the songs “Liberty Bell,” “The Limit,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lawmaker,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Their debut album, Psychic, came out in 2013 via Other People.

