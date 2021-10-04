News

Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Announce New Covers Album Imposter Due Out November 12 via Columbia

Photography by Spencer Ostrander and Joe Magowan



Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) have teamed up once again and have announced a new covers album, the fittingly entitled Imposter. The album features covers of songs by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Cat Power, Mark Lanegan, and others. It is due out November 12 via Columbia. The first single, a cover of Cat Power’s 1998 song “Metal Heart,” is due out this Friday. In the meantime, below is the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home,” Gahan says in a press release. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

He adds: “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

Gahan and Soulsavers previously released two other albums together, 2012’s The Light the Dead Sea and 2015’s Angels & Ghosts. Gahan and Machin produced Imposter and unlike their previous collaborations, which were recorded transatlantically, with the duo in different countries, the new album was recorded together with a 10-person band at Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019.

Imposter Tracklist:

1. The Dark End of the Street

2. Strange Religion

3. Lilac Wine

4. I Held My Baby Last Night

5.A Man Needs a Maid

6. Metal Heart

7. Shut Me Down

8. Where My Love Lies Asleep

9. Smile

10. The Desperate Kingdom of Love

11. Not Dark Yet

12. Always On My Mind

