News

All





Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Share Video for “The Dark End of the Street” Imposter Out Now November 12 via Columbia





Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) have shared a video for their cover of the 1966 James Carr single “The Dark End of the Street.” Watch the Richard Selvi-directed video below.

The duo’s rendition of “The Dark End of the Street” was featured on their covers album, Imposter, which came out last month via Columbia.

Gahan and Soulsavers previously released two other albums together, 2012’s The Light the Dead Sea and 2015’s Angels & Ghosts. Gahan and Machin produced Imposter, and unlike their previous collaborations, which were recorded transatlantically, the new album was recorded together with a 10-person band at Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.