 David Bowie – Listen to the Previously Unreleased Song "Nuts"
Friday, February 7th, 2020  
David Bowie – Listen to the Previously Unreleased Song “Nuts”

Taken From Is It Any Wonder? EP on Parlophone

Feb 07, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
The posthumous David Bowie reissue campaign continues. Is It Any Wonder? is a six-track EP of previously unreleased tracks, with a new track being released each week. This week's selection is "Nuts," a drum 'n' bass song recorded in November 1996 during the final sessions for 1997's Earthling. "Nuts" is mainly an instrumental song, but does feature some vocals from Bowie. Listen to it below.

The song was recorded and mixed by Plati at Looking Glass Studios, NYC. Bowie co-wrote the song with Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati. "Nuts" features Bowie on vocals, Gabrels on guitars, and Plati on keyboards and programming and was produced by Bowie and co-produced by Gabrels and Plati.

"Nuts" is the fifth installment in the Is It Any Wonder? EP series. A press release promises "the last track from the EP will be announced next week with a final extra surprise."

