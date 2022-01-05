News

David Bowie’s Estate Sells His Publishing Catalog to Warner Chappell for $250 Million WCM Currently Owns Six Decades Worth of Bowie’s Music





David Bowie’s estate has sold his publishing catalog to Warner Chappell Music. According to Variety, the deal was obtained for “upwards of $250 million.” The catalog spans six decades of music from across Bowie’s 26 studio album discography, and also includes music from his previously unreleased album Toy, which is due out this Friday. This follows an announcement made last year from Bowie’s estate, in which it was stated that the global rights to Bowie’s discography from 1968 to 2016 has been obtained by Warner Music Group.

Warner Chappell Music Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot states in a press release: “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history. These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically—writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture. His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

On behalf of the David Bowie Estate, Allen Grubman adds: “We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

