Friday, December 17th, 2021  
David Bowie’s “Hunky Dory” Reissue Announced, Alternative Mix of “Changes” Out Now

Hunky Dory 50th Anniversary Picture Disk Vinyl Due Out January 7 via Parlophone

Dec 17, 2021 By Joey Arnone
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s fourth studio album, Hunky Dory, Parlophone has announced a picture disk vinyl reissue, which will be out on January 7, 2022. To mark the announcement, an alternative mix of album opener “Changes,” mixed by Hunky Dory producer Ken Scott, has been released. Listen below.

In a press release, Scott states: “The new version of ‘Changes’ is a fresh look at Bowie’s classic. When listening to the original multi-track I discovered a few things that I had eliminated from the original mix and also a completely different sax solo at the end. It was those things that led me to try a new mix, trying for a slightly harder, more contemporary edge to it.”

The reissue will feature the 2015 vinyl remaster as well as a poster featuring the annotated back cover image of the album.

Last month, the most recent Bowie box set from Parlophone, David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), was released. It featured his never-before-heard album Toy.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

