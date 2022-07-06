News

David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” Trailer - Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington Film Also Stars Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Meyers, Robert DeNiro, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, and More





The first trailer for “Amsterdam,” the latest film by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook) has been released. The film depicts two soldiers and a nurse (played by Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie, respectively) who form a pact in the titular city. Drama ensues when a murder accusation comes into play. The film also stars a plethora of actors, including Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Meyers, Robert DeNiro, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, among others. View the trailer below.

Amsterdam was produced by New Regency’s Arnon Milchan alongside Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Russell and Bale. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson are the executive producers. The film will be out on November 4 via 20th Century Studios.

