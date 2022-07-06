 David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" Trailer - Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” Trailer - Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington

Film Also Stars Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Meyers, Robert DeNiro, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, and More

Jul 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The first trailer for “Amsterdam,” the latest film by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook) has been released. The film depicts two soldiers and a nurse (played by Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie, respectively) who form a pact in the titular city. Drama ensues when a murder accusation comes into play. The film also stars a plethora of actors, including Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Meyers, Robert DeNiro, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, among others. View the trailer below.

Amsterdam was produced by New Regency’s Arnon Milchan alongside Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Russell and Bale. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson are the executive producers. The film will be out on November 4 via 20th Century Studios.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent