Dawn Richard Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Bussifame”

Dawn Richard has recently signed to Merge, subsequently announcing the release of her sixth solo studio album, titled Second Line: An Electro Revival. Richard has also released a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “Bussifame.” Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Richard speaks about the concept behind the album in a press release, referring to the album as “a movement to bring pioneering Black women in electronic music to the forefront,” centering on Richard’s “King Creole” persona, an “assassin of stereotypes, a Black girl from the South at a crossroads in her artistic career.”

She adds, regarding the album’s title: “The definition of a second line in New Orleans is a celebration of someone’s homecoming. In death and in life, we celebrate the impact of a person’s legacy through dance and music. I’m celebrating the death of old views in the industry. The death of boxes and limits. I’m celebrating the homecoming of the Future. The homecoming to the new wave of artists. The emergence of all the King Creoles to come. This is our revival.”

She also speaks a bit on the album’s lead single: “The term ‘bussifame’ is a nod to the way New Orleanians run our words together when we speak (‘bust it for me’). ‘Bussifame’ is a dance anthem celebrating New Orleans second line footwork and second line culture; it’s a request to move your feet no matter where you are in the world. A pandemic won’t stop the parade!”

Richard’s most recent album, new breed, came out in 2019 on Local Action.

Second Line: An Electro Revival Tracklist:

1. King Creole (Intro)

2. Nostalgia

3. Boomerang

4. Bussifame

5. Pressure

6. Pilot (A lude)

7. Jacuzzi

8. FiveOhFour (A lude)

9. Voodoo (Intermission)

10. Mornin | Streetlights

11. Le Petit Morte (A lude)

12. Radio Free

13. The Potter

14. Perfect Storm

15. Voodoo (Outermission)

16. SELFish (Outro)

