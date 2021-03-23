News

Dawn Richard Shares Video for New Song “Jacuzzi” Second Line: An Electro Revival Due Out April 30 on Merge





Dawn Richard has shared a video for a new song titled “Jacuzzi.” It is the latest release from her upcoming album, Second Line: An Electro Revival, which will be out on April 30 via Merge. Check out the Zebretta Johnson-directed video below.

Richard speaks about the inspiration behind the video in a statement: “The visual is a celebration of body positivity, that femininity and sexuality can be in any body form. What a mother moves like will be different from a young woman with no kids in the prime of her 20s. Doesn’t make her less sexy. Stretch marks, curves, blemishes, and imperfections are seen throughout the simulation. We chose to leave those unedited to showcase the beauty in the everyday woman unfiltered.”

Last month, Richard shared the album’s lead single “Bussifame” upon the announcement of Second Line. Her most recent album, new breed, came out in 2019 on Local Action.

