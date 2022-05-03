News

DC Gore of Little Cub Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Single “I Like You” All These Things Due Out July 29 via Domino





DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has announced the release of his debut solo album, All These Things, which will be out on July 29 via Domino. He has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “I Like You.” View the Niall Trask-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“All These Things is a bookend to a torrid period in my life,” Gore states in a press release. “There are so many themes in there of failure and frustration (personal and political), shame and longing, but in the end, there is a hope to it. All these things that feel so all-consuming at the time become quotidian in the wake of a global pandemic.

“It’s a very real possibility that we might be living in the end times, you know? This might be how we’re going to go out. And we’ve got this incredible opportunity to experience life, so why not make the most of it?”

DC Gore previously shared the album tracks “California” and “Nietzsche on the Beach.”

All These Things Tracklist:

1. Millennium People

2. Nietzsche On The Beach

3. Need You Tonight

4. Set You Free

5. I Like You

6. California

7. Sisyphus

8. Bodies

9. All These Things

