Monday, November 15th, 2021  
DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “California”

Out Now via Domino

Nov 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by David J East
DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a video for his debut solo single, “California.” It is out now via Domino. Watch the David J East-directed video below.

In a press release, Gore states that he sees “California” as sonically conjuring up “a very English type of failure,” with him “flagging proud in sweaty Speedos…Byron-esque on Venice Beach.” The song was co-produced by Gore alongside Duncan Tootill and Tom Gillieron. It was mixed by Alexis Smith.

Read our 2017 interview with Little Cub on their debut album Still Life.

