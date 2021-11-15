DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “California”
Out Now via Domino
Nov 15, 2021
Photography by David J East
DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a video for his debut solo single, “California.” It is out now via Domino. Watch the David J East-directed video below.
In a press release, Gore states that he sees “California” as sonically conjuring up “a very English type of failure,” with him “flagging proud in sweaty Speedos…Byron-esque on Venice Beach.” The song was co-produced by Gore alongside Duncan Tootill and Tom Gillieron. It was mixed by Alexis Smith.
Read our 2017 interview with Little Cub on their debut album Still Life.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Nine Year Old Boy is the Latest Fatality in the Astroworld Festival Tragedy (News) — Travis Scott
- Premiere: Kady Rain Shares New Video for “Got Away” (News) — Kady Rain
- Taylor Swift Shares New Video for “I Bet You Think About Me” (News) — Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Aaron Dessner
- DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “California” (News) — DC Gore, Little Cub
- A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle (Review) — John Coltrane
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.