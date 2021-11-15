News

DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “California” Out Now via Domino

Photography by David J East



DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a video for his debut solo single, “California.” It is out now via Domino. Watch the David J East-directed video below.

In a press release, Gore states that he sees “California” as sonically conjuring up “a very English type of failure,” with him “flagging proud in sweaty Speedos…Byron-esque on Venice Beach.” The song was co-produced by Gore alongside Duncan Tootill and Tom Gillieron. It was mixed by Alexis Smith.

Read our 2017 interview with Little Cub on their debut album Still Life.

