DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for New Single “Nietzsche on the Beach”
Out Now via Domino
Feb 15, 2022
Photography by David J East
DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a video for his latest solo single, “Nietzsche on the Beach.” It is his follow up single to last year’s “California,” and it is out now via Domino. View the Sapphire Goss-directed video below.
In a press release, Gore states: “‘Nietzsche On The Beach’ is a satirical fever dream set in the wake of our current populist predicament. It’s tragicomic; Brexit Britain re-contextualized as a love song.”
Goss adds, regarding the video: “Under the white cliffs of Dover, there is an area called the Warren, full of strange decaying concrete expanses. We imagined this populist politician trapped in this strange zone, wandering around alone, repeating empty gestures until they become absurd and meaningless. A kind of tragic clown.”
Read our 2017 interview with Little Cub on their debut album Still Life.
