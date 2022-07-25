News

DC Gore Shares New Single “All These Things” All These Things Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Holly Whitaker



DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a new single, “All These Things.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album of the same name, which will be out this Friday (July 29) via Domino. Listen below.

“‘Maybe it’s time to give in and start living’ could be the subtitle of the album,” Gore states in a press release. “I think with everything we’ve been through in the last few years I wanted to end the album on a positive note. The song is another list, this time of things we’re promised as kids vs. the reality of it as adults; I think there is hope here but also acceptance. This was the last track I finished on the record so it felt like a good place to end on with a hope of what’s to come for all of us.”

DC Gore previously shared the album tracks “California,” “Nietzsche on the Beach,” and “I Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Sisyphus.”

